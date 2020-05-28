Society

CLOSE CALL: TikTok dancer gets out of way of falling tree

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man's TikTok video was suddenly interrupted after a tree came crashing down behind him as severe weather passed through his Spring Branch neighborhood on Tuesday.

Andres Castro posted the now viral video on his Twitter account.

The video shows Castro dancing in his backyard when the tree suddenly crashes a few feet behind him.

"I said Rain on me not drop a tree on me," he wrote in his tweet.

He told ABC13 his little sisters begged him to record a TikTok video and he chose to dance to a new song called "Rain on Me" by pop stars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

"I learned the dance really quick and I was like, 'Oh cool. It's about to rain, let me get it ready,'" he explained. "The branch just came down and came straight at me."

Fortunately, Castro was not injured, but he did say he's going to be a little more careful next time.

"I'm going to definitely try to do it when it's not raining because, I mean, I almost got hit by a tree," he said. "Next is probably going to be lightning. So, I'm going to play it a little more safe, but still keep it fun, I guess."
