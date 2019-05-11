95-year-old attacked after helping stranger in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a 95-year-old man was attacked inside his own home while trying to help a stranger.Doorbell video shows a 38-year-old Danielle Lozano asking Jose Flores for a drink of water Wednesday.As Flores goes inside to get her a glass, you can see Lozano wave a 27-year-old Hector Enriquez inside.Police say Enriquez then attacked Flores, pistol whipped him and took his wallet.Dallas police say they have arrested Lozano and are now looking for Enriquez.