DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a 95-year-old man was attacked inside his own home while trying to help a stranger.
Doorbell video shows a 38-year-old Danielle Lozano asking Jose Flores for a drink of water Wednesday.
As Flores goes inside to get her a glass, you can see Lozano wave a 27-year-old Hector Enriquez inside.
Police say Enriquez then attacked Flores, pistol whipped him and took his wallet.
Dallas police say they have arrested Lozano and are now looking for Enriquez.
95-year-old attacked after helping stranger in Dallas
