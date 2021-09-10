september 11

9/11 20 years later: Victims' families still struggle with anger

EMBED <>More Videos

9/11 20 years later: Victims' families still struggle with anger

NEW YORK -- The terror attacks of September 11th changed our lives forever, and even 20 years later, for those who lost loved ones, there remain unanswered questions, anger, and suspicion.

Those families live with the memories every single day, and in Patricia Smith's case, they're fleeting.

"I don't have any independent memories of her," Smith told our sister station WABC in New York.

She was just a young child when she was robbed of the chance to grow up with her mother, NYPD Officer Moira Smith.

"It was hard to kind of hear everyone else's stories, but I didn't get that for myself," she said.

RELATED: 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
EMBED More News Videos

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.



Despite the memorials and mementos, the reality of remembering comes at the cost of resentment.

"It still makes me angry," Dr. Felix Torres said.

He is a clinical and forensic psychiatrist who has worked with survivors and families of loved ones who died in the attack, and he' seen the gamut of emotions. But for many, the most piercing and enduring emotion is the anger.

"Anger can manifest itself in many ways," he said. "It could be directed at other family members. It could be directed at the government, the terrorists, even themselves and their loved ones lost on that day."

For Smith and her dad, the anger is in the absence of justice

"Think we both kind of have the same notion that justice delayed is justice denied," she said. "And now we're 20 years later with no justice."

So while the old adage says that time heals all wounds, Dr. Torres will tell you it's not entirely accurate.

"Time itself is not a healer," he said.

The tributes, the services, and the annual ceremonies certainly hold space for healing for some, including Monica Iken, who lost her husband.

She visits the September 11th Memorial and Museum often, and her connection to it isn't just about honor.

"I couldn't bring him home, so this is his home for me," she said.

RELATED | In memory of Don DiFranco, WABC/ABC7NY engineer killed on 9/11
EMBED More News Videos

WABC-TV engineer Don DiFranco was working at the Channel 7 transmitter site on the 110th floor of the World Trade Center North Tower when terrorists flew a hijacked American Airlines jet into the building on September 11, 2001.



But for others, it comes with a burden too heavy to bear.

"It may actually reopen those partially closed wounds," Dr. Torres said.

It is a search for healing and peace that for many will never come, no matter how many years have passed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityworld trade centerseptember 11terrorismseptember 11thu.s. & worldnyc terror attackterror attack
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEPTEMBER 11
Tribute in Light shined bright over NYC, marking 20 years since 9/11
Former aide to Mrs. Bush recalls 'tremendous shock' of 9/11
9/11: Reading of the names
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News