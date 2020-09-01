Society

California lawmakers pass bill to stop racist 911 calls

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California lawmakers have passed a bill to prevent racially-motivated 911 calls.

The bill would make calling 911 to harass or violate the rights of a person based on their race, religion or gender a hate crime. Under the new bill, such calls could result in jail time and fines. There have been many instances in recent years where people wrongfully called police on Black people.

It's illegal to make a false police report, but the law does not currently address discrimination.

The bill already passed in both the Senate and Assembly. Gov. Gavin Newsom will now review it.

FULL VIDEO: SF Man says white couple called police for stenciling 'Black Lives Matter' on his property

EMBED More News Videos

James Juanillo, who identifies as a person of color, posted a video to Twitter Friday showing his encounter with a white couple who called the police after they saw him stenciling "black lives matter" onto his own property.



EMBED More News Videos

The Manhattan District Attorney's office announced charges Monday against Amy Cooper, the white dog walker who was caught-on-tape threatening to call police on a Black bird watcher in Central Park.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyblack lives matter911 callracismcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deborah Wrigley leaving ABC13 after 42 years
Experts issue dire warnings if Ship Channel isn't protected
HFD saves construction workers dangling from high rise platform
288 NB blocked at FM 518 due to major crash
COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1? Houston's working on it
Suspect in U-Haul leads deputies on 48 mile chase
Eyeing new potential development areas
Show More
Rain chances on the rise, heat eases slightly
Common steroids may be life-saving for critical COVID-19 patients
CDC to states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
Here's a recap of the news you need for Thursday, Sept. 3
More TOP STORIES News