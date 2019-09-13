9-year-old girl critical after electrical accident at Moody Park

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- City crews were out working Friday to replace electrical boxes at Moody Park after two little girls and one of their grandfathers were injured this week.

The 9-year-old girl, Emma, is still in critical condition. Family members said she had surgery to remove damaged tissue.

RELATED: Houston to replace ground boxes in parks after 2 kids, 1 adult suffer electrical shock

"When he went to grab her, he felt the electricity running through her, (and) he released her quickly," witness, Luz Quintanilla said.

Emma's grandfather was released from the hospital earlier Friday. He was injured while trying to help Emma after she and another girl, 6-year-old MaKinley, came into contact with an electrical box in the grass next to a dugout, according to witnesses.

Quintanilla, a board member for the Lindale Little League, said she's been coming to the park for 10 years. She said she's filed reports with the city about lighting and thinks there should have been more maintenance.

ABC13 found many requests for service over the last few years at Moody park, including many for lighting issues and two for unspecified electrical issues. Those service orders are marked as "closed."

"Not being an electrician, who is going to know there was something wrong with the box?" Quintanilla said.

Houston's Parks and Recreation Department declined to comment about the previous maintenance requests. The city of Houston said in a statement electrical boxes at all parks will be replaced.

"There were a lot of little kids around. They were scared. They didn't know what was going on," Quintanilla said.

Teammates' families said they wish the improvements would have happened before the injuries.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonelectricchild injuredman injuredparkelectric shock
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer shot and suspect killed in Houston's south side
Federal charges filed against Greenpeace protesters
Texas lawmaker on 'AR' tweet to Beto: It was not a threat
Teen charged with bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
UH Cougars looking for big win against ranked opponent Friday
Flames rip through church roof in Texas City
North Shore and Westfield face off in star-studded Game of the Week
Show More
Street closures scheduled ahead of Galveston horseback protest
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Man's body found rolled up in carpet outside Starbucks
Former med student now 'operates' on coffee with own cafe
Daughter's health scare motivates mom into opening bistro
More TOP STORIES News