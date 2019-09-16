child shot

9-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston: police

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston, police say.

It happened in the 4900 block of Southwind St. around 7:10 p.m. Sunday.



Police say the boy was shot in his leg and was sent to the hospital. The boy's condition wasn't immediately released, but police believe his injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Officers say no suspects are in custody.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentchild injuredgun violenceshootinginvestigatorschild shotdrive by shootinginvestigationguns
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Father charged with homicide after 2-year-old was shot in the head
Sergeant indicted after stepson accidentally shoots himself
Odessa shooting rampage victims and injured identified
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump to visit Houston for event with India's Prime Minister
Man shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting near Katy
Hundreds march for justice in controversial horseback arrest
Houston Texans beat Jacksonville Jaguars 13-12 in home opener
Go find the umbrella... Rain chances return this week
Snake found in toilet at Houston area Airbnb
Teen shot and killed friend during argument over gun
Show More
45 dogs and cats saved from home get dozens of care packages
Video captures sweet moment 5-year-old salutes American flag
Woman says ex-boyfriend threw bomb into apartment
Child thrown from car during hit-and-run near Gulf Freeway: HPD
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
More TOP STORIES News