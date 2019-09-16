9-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston: police

Commanders & Major Assaults detectives are en route to a scene of the shooting of a child in the 4900 block of Southwind St in SE Houston. Preliminary information is a boy was shot in his legs in a drive-by shooting. Call received about 7:10 pm. PIO is also en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 16, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston, police say.It happened in the 4900 block of Southwind St. around 7:10 p.m. Sunday.Police say the boy was shot in his leg and was sent to the hospital. The boy's condition wasn't immediately released, but police believe his injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.Officers say no suspects are in custody.