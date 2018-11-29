Coyote attacks jogger and 9-year-old in Frisco neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

People in North Texas on high alert after jogger attacked by coyote

FRISCO, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents in a North Texas neighborhood are on high alert after police said a coyote attacked a person jogging and a child in what appears to be a string of incidents in the same area.

According to Frisco police, the jogger was attacked Wednesday in the area of Eldorado Parkway and Rogers Road around 6 a.m. and suffered injuries to their neck.

The victim underwent surgery and is in stable condition, police said.

This is one of four incidents involving aggressive coyotes in the same area, which have all occurred between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

The police department listed the previous incidents:
  1. October 26th, 2018 - An aggressive coyote attempted to jump on a runner near Eldorado Parkway and Granbury Road. The coyote was scared off by a passerby.
  2. November 1st, 2018- An aggressive coyote jumped on a 9-year old child on Bancroft Lane (near Eldorado Parkway and Turf Lane). The child suffered a minor injury and was taken by a parent to a doctor for treatment.
  3. November 11th, 2018- A coyote was observed by a Frisco Police Officer stalking a runner at the intersection of Eldorado Parkway and Preston Road. The officer was able to scare the coyote off using the siren.


Police said they have been trying to locate the coyote since the first incident. They are also working with other wildlife professionals.

SEE ALSO: Coyotes attack cat on camera in the Heights

EMBED More News Videos

Security cameras capture coyotes roaming the Heights.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animalanimal attackcoyotestexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged with murder of mom whose body was found in truck
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
Firefighters save sacred Torah scrolls from synagogue fire
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Man charged with killing brother's family in mansion fire
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
Grizzly bear kills mother and 10-month-old baby
Show More
Free roadside assistance for drivers in trouble
How some companies are helping employees lighten loan debt
HPD investigates after teen shot and killed in NW Houston
Bride says she was groped by Sandals butler on wedding day
The 60: Stories you need to know
More News