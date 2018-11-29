October 26th, 2018 - An aggressive coyote attempted to jump on a runner near Eldorado Parkway and Granbury Road. The coyote was scared off by a passerby. November 1st, 2018- An aggressive coyote jumped on a 9-year old child on Bancroft Lane (near Eldorado Parkway and Turf Lane). The child suffered a minor injury and was taken by a parent to a doctor for treatment. November 11th, 2018- A coyote was observed by a Frisco Police Officer stalking a runner at the intersection of Eldorado Parkway and Preston Road. The officer was able to scare the coyote off using the siren.

Residents in a North Texas neighborhood are on high alert after police said a coyote attacked a person jogging and a child in what appears to be a string of incidents in the same area.According to Frisco police, the jogger was attacked Wednesday in the area of Eldorado Parkway and Rogers Road around 6 a.m. and suffered injuries to their neck.The victim underwent surgery and is in stable condition, police said.This is one of four incidents involving aggressive coyotes in the same area, which have all occurred between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.The police department listed the previous incidents:Police said they have been trying to locate the coyote since the first incident. They are also working with other wildlife professionals.