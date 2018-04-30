Coyotes attack cat on camera in the Heights

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3379321" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man says he wrestled coyote during attack in his backyard

Pet owners, make sure you keep a close eye on your furry friends.A homeowner spotted several coyotes running loose in the Heights.The first sighting happened two weeks ago. A coyote went after a cat on the front porch of a home and the entire encounter was captured on camera.Then, last Friday cameras recorded three coyotes running near Nashua and 11th Streets.The Wildlife Center of Texas says the best way to keep these animals away from your home is to keep small pets inside, pick up any fruit that falls from trees, and wash your grill to get rid of any barbecue residue or smell.