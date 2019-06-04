nail salon

Nail salon safety: 9 signs your place for mani-pedis is unsafe

Your beautiful mani-pedi could give you an ugly infection - or worse.

Memorial Hermann shared nine warnings that you should watch out for before booking your next appointment.

Look around the salon to see how clean it is.

"The true test is the bathroom. If it isn't spotless, you shouldn't trust that the stations are," Dr. Gabriel Maislos, D.P.M., a podiatrist, affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, said.

Another warning sign is if you see techs using blades.

Aestheticians do not cut cuticles, so razors and knives should not be seen around a nail salon.

"Whirlpools and tools can spread blood-borne diseases-such as HIV and Hepatitis-via microscopic nicks and reused instruments," according to Memorial Hermann.

If the fumes are too much or making you nauseous, that could be a sign that the ventilation is poor.

Click here on the Memorial Hermann website to see the other warning signs.

RELATED: Customer angry about fake nails causes more than $2,000 in damage to salon
EMBED More News Videos

Woman goes on wild rampage in nail salon

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonnailsnail salonmanicurenail polish
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NAIL SALON
Nail salon customers robbed at gunpoint in north Houston
The Most Epic Nail Spa Ever
Man accused of burglarizing 14 nail salons in 2 weeks
Astros' wives get luxury mani-pedi's in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News