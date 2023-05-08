ABC13 wanted to know if the wildly popular nail "dip" technique was safe or if it puts salon goers at risk of infection. Here's what we found.

Is dip powder nail technique safe or does it put you at risk for infection?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the wildly popular nail technique that has people who are hungry for cool nail colors, dipping their fingers into nail powder.

It's known as "dip," but we wanted to know if dip is actually disgusting.

Dr. Mary Alice Hickson, a dermatologist with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, tells ABC13 the biggest concern with this nail technique is the fact that multiple people are dipping their fingers into the same container.

We spoke to some nail salon owners in Houston who told ABC13 that they require their customers to use sanitizer or wash their hands before using the dip powder.

Hickson said nail salons should go a step further.

"They should take that powder from the original container and pour it into, again, an individual size cup for yourself, so that your hands are not going into the same containers everybody else is using," she said.

She said that will help decrease your risk of contamination and infections.

