8th Wonder Brewery to start selling cannabis seltzers among craft beer under new ownership

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The largest cannabis operator in Texas is leaning into beverages after acquiring 8th Wonder Brewery.

The brewery taproom located in the heart of east downtown just turned over ownership to Bayou City Hemp Company. The announcement follows a series of successful collaborations to create non-alcoholic THC beverages.

The U.S. cannabis market is expected to grow to more than $86 billion by 2030, which could have a significant impact on the city of Houston.

It's the first of its kind. The combined company houses cannabis, craft beer and spirits under one roof.

8th Wonder Brewery offers signature year-round, seasonal, and special release brews, in addition to its groundbreaking line of cannabis seltzers, plus Delta-8 Wonder Water and CBD Wonder Water.

