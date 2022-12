Silver Alert discontinued for 71-year-old woman with dementia last seen at Metro bus stop, HPD says

Please be on the lookout! 🚨 Emma Gatson Swayzer, 71, has been reported missing since Monday night after police say she was last seen on Coffee Street in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 71-year-old woman who police say is diagnosed with dementia and was last seen Monday night in southeast Houston.

The alert for Emma Gatson Swayzer was issued on behalf of the Houston Police Department. Swazyer had been last seen in the 9400 block of Coffee Street at a Metro bus stop.

By Tuesday morning, she had been found, police said. It is unclear where and in what conditions.