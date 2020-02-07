Homeowner shoots theft suspect at his home in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A theft suspect was shot in the back in the early morning hours Thursday after a homeowner confronted him.

It happened on Capron Street in Fifth Ward. Homeowner Clifford Russaw spoke exclusively with ABC13, saying he always keeps his guard up, but never needed his gun until he heard someone pulling out his window air-conditioning unit around 1:30 a.m.

"These are some bold people," Russaw said.

Russaw said he keeps a gun on his nightstand and found himself reaching for it when he was woken up by the sound.

"He stuck his hand on the inside, and I saw him pulling on it. Well, I came through there and I came out the door with my pistol," he said.

Russaw said it was when the man ran to the front of the house to leave that he took a shot into the dark, and ended up hitting the man in the back.

"When he was trying to get away, that's when he got shot."

The man who was shot is stable and will recover, and no charges have been filed, according to the Houston Police Department.

A spokesman said there are two investigations ongoing now: one looking at potential theft charges and the other investigation by the HPD Major Assaults Division, looking into the shooting.

"We'll work with the D.A.'s office and figure out what we'll do from there," Lt. R. Wilkins said.

When asked if he had regrets, Russaw said he saw no other option but to shoot.

"You don't know if they got a gun or not, and there's no sense in you trying to take that chance," he said.

A Harris County District Attorney's Office spokesman said they have not yet received filings on this case from police, but incidents of this type often land in front of a grand jury.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstongun safetyman injuredshootinggun lawsself defenseguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom, daughter and 3-month-old baby victims of fiery crash
ABC13 Evening News for February 5, 2020
Teen banned over hair length inspires anti-discrimination bill
Texas Southern University board votes to fire president
Here's why your car is covered in a reddish-brown film today
Teen killed in hit-and-run crash minutes from Waller Co. home
Are you a student looking for paid internships? Start here
Show More
Get ready for some of the highest ramps Houston has ever seen
Company in fatal blast files for bankruptcy
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
Get ready for a cold start to your Friday
More TOP STORIES News