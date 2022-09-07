Chambers County deputies arrest suspect for parole violation after 70-mile chase ending NB on I-45

The suspect's family reported to authorities that the man was suicidal earlier in the day. Before being booked into jail, the suspect went to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect accused of leading deputies on a 70-mile chase before sparking a standoff is now in custody.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told ABC13 deputies were trying to arrest the suspect for a parole violation on Tuesday when they found him at the McDonald's along I-10 in Winnie.

The suspect then took off going through Chambers County, then Harris County, Hawthorne said.

Authorities said the suspect made threats of suicide by cop. The suspect's family later reported to authorities that the man had been suicidal earlier in the day.

The chase ended on Tuesday night along the North Freeway at West Canino.

That's when ABC13's Transtar cameras captured the standoff that lasted about ten minutes causing traffic to back up at about 8 p.m.

The suspect went to the hospital for a mental health evaluation before being booked into jail, Hawthorne said.