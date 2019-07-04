'My angel, my brother:' 7-year-old Georgia boy saves sister after having seizure in pool

Seven-year-old Aiden McCullough and his 20-year-old sister, Morgan Smith, are very close.

"I love my sister a lot," McCullough told WAWS-TV.

Now, their bond is unbreakable.

"That's my hero. My angel. My brother," Smith said.

The siblings were swimming in the pool at their home in Brantley County, Georgia last week when Smith suddenly had a seizure.

"I was thinking like, 'oh my God, oh my God, she's going to die,'" McCullough said.

The 7-year-old says his instincts kicked in. He grabbed his sister's hair and held her head above the water.

"I would've drowned," Smith said.

Smith says her brother is brave.

"I know that there are real life angels because I'm lucky enough to call him mine. I have an every day superhero in my life," Smith said.

Smith says she's thankful McCullough was in the right place at the right time, and ready to step in to help when she needed her little brother the most.

"I love you and you are forever my hero and every day I'm only more thankful that I get to call you my little brother," Smith told her brother.

"I love you always, too," McCullough said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
drowningswimmingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News