60-year-old woman killed on Highway 288 as she was checking on vehicle damage

A 60-year-old woman was killed on Highway 288 in Brazoria County as she checked on damage to her vehicle.

Alvin police say Wanda Sanders was driving northbound in a passenger van when she hit something on the road which deployed her passenger side airbag. Sanders got out to check on the vehicle.

A KIA, driven by a 19-year-old man, hit Sanders' van from behind, forcing it to hit Sanders as she stood in front of the vehicle, police say.

The KIA then spun into the roadway and hit a Dodge truck as well.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KIA driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The occupants of the Dodge truck weren't hurt.

The accident remains under investigation. The Pearland Police Department and Department of Public Safety assisted Alvin Police with the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alvinfatal crashwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News