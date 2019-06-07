60-year-old woman killed on Highway 288 as she was checking on vehicle damage

A 60-year-old woman was killed on Highway 288 in Brazoria County as she checked on damage to her vehicle.Alvin police say Wanda Sanders was driving northbound in a passenger van when she hit something on the road which deployed her passenger side airbag. Sanders got out to check on the vehicle.A KIA, driven by a 19-year-old man, hit Sanders' van from behind, forcing it to hit Sanders as she stood in front of the vehicle, police say.The KIA then spun into the roadway and hit a Dodge truck as well.Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.The KIA driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The occupants of the Dodge truck weren't hurt.The accident remains under investigation. The Pearland Police Department and Department of Public Safety assisted Alvin Police with the investigation.