6-year-old girl shot in head by stray bullet from 'celebratory gunfire'

EMBED </>More Videos

A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet during a New Year's Eve party in Oakland, police said.e said. (KGO-TV)

By Jobina Fortson
OAKLAND, California --
A child has a bullet in her head that could be there for the rest of her life because she was struck by a stranger's celebratory gunfire.

Neighbors along the street where the girl was hit had a perfect view of San Francisco on New Year's Eve.

Roxanne Perez said she could hear children enjoying the evening's festivities at a family's party across the street from her home.

"Really family-oriented," Beatriz Ferrer-Castro, another neighbor, said. "There's always kids."

"You could hear the kids yelling, five, four, three, two," Perez said.

At midnight, Perez heard rounds of gunfire.

"Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, you know. And I told my husband, 'Baby, we better get our butts in the house before we get hit,'" Perez recalled.

The homeowner across the street didn't want to be interviewed on camera, but told ABC7 News the party was in the backyard. He said his friend's 6-year-old daughter fell to the ground right after midnight.

The homeowner said the girl was bleeding from her head and crying. It wasn't until her father got to the hospital that anyone realized she'd been shot.

"Where the wound is, is consistent with something that may come from something, let's say, an angle of something falling," Oakland police officer Johnna Watson said.


A stray bullet also hit a car parked outside the party.

Police are blaming all of the bullets on celebratory gunfire. Amazingly, the child is going to okay. The bullet is still in her head and may never be removed.

Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick stopped by UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital to see the family.

"I got to see her and touch her and give her our bear from our police department to her," Chief Kirkpatrick said.

The chief also said the girl's parents are shaken.

"Put the guns down," Chief Kirkpatrick said. "It is foolishness. It is unnecessary."

The Oakland Police Department said this case is tough. Shot spotter technology recorded lots of gunfire in the area. The bullet could have come from anywhere within about a mile away.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information that can lead police to an arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun safetygun violencegunsnew year's evenew year's dayu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wrong-way driver passed out in car on Hwy 59 arrested for DWI
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect thru noon Thursday
Driver flashed gun at teens before deadly crash: deputies
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
Robber shoots father in front of son in ambush attack
At least 6 people killed and 16 injured in Denmark train accident
Houston firm plans to deliver payloads to moon for NASA
$35,000 reward offered for 7-year-old girl's killer
Show More
Original Frenchy's Chicken to stay open 'til Friday
Mega Millions Results: Winning ticket sold in $425M drawing
FBISD parents upset over plans to move kids to other schools
Golden Ticket raffle giving away Houston season tickets
Digital Deal of the Day
More News