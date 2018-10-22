Police in Chicago said six people were shot Monday as they were leaving the funeral of a rapper killed in a similar act of violence.According to police, the victims were shot as they exited a church and got into their cars. They had just left the funeral of Vantrease Criss, a rapper also known as "Dooksie da Man."The fire department was also called because a bullet hit a gas line."It sounded more or less like at least 40-50 gunshots from our backyard. And we came right away, there was gun shellings back here, there was blood on the floor. Right away the ambulance and the police came, immediately," said Ruth Rivera, who lives nearby.Four of the victims took themselves to local hospitals and two others who were more seriously hurt were transported by CFD paramedics, police said.The victims ranged in age from 18 to 27 years old. Most were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.One of the more seriously wounded is also a rapper, police said. He was shot in the head but was able to speak with authorities while being treated.Chopper 7HD was over the scene and captured scenes of the crowd outside the building where the shootings allegedly happened, and a heavy police presence and crime scene tape up in the area.Half a block away from the scene, Chopper 7HD observed police taking three or four people into custody who were in a silver car. It is unclear if the activity was connected to the reported shootings.As of 3:45 p.m., police had not yet determined who opened fire on the group as they left the church.A day care center across the street from where the shooting happened had about 25 children inside and was placed on lockdown.