Disasters & Accidents

6 devastating fires in Houston history since 1947

EMBED <>More Videos

A look at the some of the most devastating fires Houston has experienced

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston has experienced several devastating fires and explosions.

Texas City disaster

It was on April 16, 1947, that one of the largest non-nuclear explosions to have ever occurred rocked the Texas City port, killing hundreds of people, including 28 members of the Texas City Fire Department.
1971 Mykawa Rd. explosion
A Missouri Pacific Railroad train was entering the yard when it derailed on a track that was being repaired. A tank car containing vinyl chloride exploded.

As firefighters were battling the blaze and news photographers were shooting film of the event, a second car containing butadiene exploded.

Phillips chemical plant explosion

On Oct. 4, 1989, 23 people were killed and more than 100 were injured, when a valve failed, causing huge explosions and fire.

San Jacinto River fire
It was on the San Jacinto River, on Oct. 20, 1994, after rising waters ruptured a pipeline that the most horrific event of the flood happened. Gasoline from a 40-inch pipe ignited, sending flames racing down the river, setting fire to everything in its path. Houses, mobile homes and cars along the banks of the river exploded and caught fire.
BP Texas City refinery explosion
In 2005, a BP plant exploded killing 15 people.

ITC chemical fire
The fires at the ITC facility in Deer Park have burned for days, including multiple tanks after the fire started on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. with one tank at Intercontinental Terminals Company. Emergency responders used foam and water to try to control the flames.

WATCH: Museum encapsulates worst fire disasters in the region
EMBED More News Videos

Texas City museum encapsulates history of fire disasters that impact the region

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentstexas cityhoustonexplosionfiredisasterarchive video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE COVERAGE: Deadly KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby
CROSBY EXPLOSION: What is KMCO, site of deadly blast
Shelter-in-place issued for multiple schools near Crosby fire
Workers crawl under gate to escape blast at KMCO plant in Crosby
Warehouse fire burns in north Harris County
Defense shifts focus to teen's brother in killing of parents
Police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Show More
Women suing over hidden cameras in operating delivery rooms
Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car
Wrecker driver finds woman dead in back seat of car
Missing Kentucky teen may be headed to Houston with relative
Man robbed The Chocolate Bar in 'Jason' mask in Montrose
More TOP STORIES News