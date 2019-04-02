6 devastating fires in Houston history since 1947

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5210947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texas City museum encapsulates history of fire disasters that impact the region

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston has experienced several devastating fires and explosions.It was on April 16, 1947, that one of the largest non-nuclear explosions to have ever occurred rocked the Texas City port, killing hundreds of people, including 28 members of the Texas City Fire Department.A Missouri Pacific Railroad train was entering the yard when it derailed on a track that was being repaired. A tank car containing vinyl chloride exploded.As firefighters were battling the blaze and news photographers were shooting film of the event, a second car containing butadiene exploded.On Oct. 4, 1989, 23 people were killed and more than 100 were injured, when a valve failed, causing huge explosions and fire.It was on the San Jacinto River, on Oct. 20, 1994, after rising waters ruptured a pipeline that the most horrific event of the flood happened. Gasoline from a 40-inch pipe ignited, sending flames racing down the river, setting fire to everything in its path. Houses, mobile homes and cars along the banks of the river exploded and caught fire.In 2005, a BP plant exploded killing 15 people.The fires at the ITC facility in Deer Park have burned for days, including multiple tanks after the fire started on Sunday, March 17, 2019.The fire started around 10:30 a.m. with one tank at Intercontinental Terminals Company. Emergency responders used foam and water to try to control the flames.