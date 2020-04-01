5-year-old hit by stray bullet while sitting on family's balcony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A a 5-year-old who was hit by a stray bullet while playing on his family's balcony was not the intended target, according to police.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Richmond Avenue near Dunvale in southwest Houston.

The family was sitting on the porch on the second floor balcony. Police said the family was making videos and enjoying their night when they heard five to six gunshots in the parking lot. The 5-year-old was then hit by a stray bullet and the shooter sped off.



After the shooting, the 5-year-old's dad took him and flagged down an ambulance. The child was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery and is in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.
