child injured

5-year-old hit by SUV after wandering away from home: Police

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old boy appeared to have wandered from home when he was struck by a driver in a Baytown neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Baker Road. The child reportedly crossed the road by himself when he was hit by a Nissan Juke.

Police said the boy had apparent head and leg injuries. His condition was not immediately known, but he was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital due to the extent and severity of his injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene and did not appear to be intoxicated, police said.

The police department added the child appeared to have wandered away from a nearby home while his mother was distracted with one of her other children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownchildren hit by carpedestrian struckchild injuredpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD INJURED
10-year-old boy loses arm after neighbor hands him firework
Child left unrecognizable after family burned in car fire
Houston area children recently injured or killed by violence
18-year-old arrested after road rage shooting causes car fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News