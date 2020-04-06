5-year-old dies after getting hit by stray bullet while recording TikTok videos with dad on balcony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old has died a week after he was hit by a stray bullet while playing on his family's balcony, according to his family and the medical examiner.

Jordan Allen Jr. was not the intended target, according to police.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Richmond Avenue near Dunvale in southwest Houston.

The family was sitting on the porch on the second floor balcony.



Police said the family was enjoying their night when they heard five to six gunshots in the parking lot. Jordan was hit by a stray bullet and the shooter sped off.

After the shooting, Jordan's dad took him and flagged down an ambulance.

Houston Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild injuredshootingchild shotinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Houston COVID-19 cases top 1,145 in one month
COVID-19 treatment being tested on 30 Texas City patients
2 H-E-B workers reportedly test positive for COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Dave Ward's wife's is leaving the hospital
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
Show More
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Gov. Cuomo: NY may have hit COVID-19 apex
BCycle closes several busy stations in Houston amid COVID-19
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,426 cases, 41 deaths
Brookwood brightens your day with special floral deliveries
More TOP STORIES News