5-year-old boy with autism drowns in apartment pool: police

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities responded to a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing at the Veranda Apartments, located at 3700 9th Avenue North on Saturday afternoon.The boy wandered away from an apartment for approximately five minutes.Officials arrived at the apartment complex at about 3 p.m. and during their search, officers found him face down in the pool.After EMS attempted CPR on the child, he was transported to UTMB by LifeFlight where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.An investigation is underway.