2 boys, ages 5 and 7 years old, die days after crash that killed their mom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two young boys have died after a crash that killed their mom, the driver of the vehicle they were in, and also injured two other children last week near the Greenspoint area.The Harris County Sheriff's Office identified the children who died as 7-year-old Carlton Williams Jr. and 5-year-old Kyree Bogany.Carlton and Kyree had been in critical condition and on life support since the crash, which happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m. at Swords Creek and TC Jester.Officials said 29-year-old Angelina Billups was driving a Chevy Traverse with four children inside on Swords Creek, trying to enter the intersection, when she failed to stop at a stop sign, HCSO said.Her vehicle collided with the 18-year-old driver of a Cadillac. The 18-year-old had just finished at work and was headed home. He and his passenger, also 18, were not seriously hurt. Authorities said the 18-year-old driver was not impaired.Billups died at the scene.A 9-year-old girl in the front seat of the Chevy had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Authorities said the girl was wearing a seat belt.Three boys, including Carlton and Kyree, were all flown to the hospital. None of the boys were in child seats or wearing seat belts, HCSO Lt. Simon Cheng told ABC13 at the time.Officials believe Billups was trying to make a left turn onto TC Jester when the crash happened. Cheng said she had her seat belt buckled, but was still not properly restrained.Investigators note the area of the crash was dark, and there is a slight curve in the road.Meanwhile, the family set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for funeral expenses. If you wish to donate,