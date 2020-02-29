5 rushed to hospital after charter bus carrying band crew crashes on North Loop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5975817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire chief gives update on bus that crash into barrier

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A charter bus slammed into a barrier on the North Loop Saturday morning.The Houston Fire Department said the bus was carrying a production crew for a band at around 10 a.m. traveling from Dallas to Houston for a concert.Eleven people were on the bus. All sustained injuries, however five people were rushed to a local hospital with injuries. The other six were treated for minor injuries at the scene.WATCH: Statement from the Houston Fire Department chief.The cause of the accident is still unknown.Moments after charter bus slammed into the barrier and officials arrived on scene.