5 killed, 8 injured in crashes at the bus stop in the last 4 days

4 crashes have happened at bus stops this week

Four crashes at bus stops just this week have killed and injured several children.

Rochester, Indiana - A 24-year-old woman has been charged after she struck and killed three siblings and injured an 11-year-old boy with her vehicle Tuesday morning as they waited for their school bus.

Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Rochester, Indiana

Marietta, Mississippi - An elementary school student died after a truck hit him while he was trying to board a school bus.

Officials say 9-year-old Dalen Thomas was walking across a highway in northeast Mississippi when he was hit by the pickup at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi

Tampa, Florida - Police in Florida say five children and two adults were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a school bus stop on Thursday.

Authorities say two children were seriously injured in the crash in Tampa. The other five victims suffered minor injuries.

5 children, 2 adults hit by car at school bus stop in Tampa, Florida

Franklin Township, Pennsylvania - A 7-year-old boy waiting at a school bus stop in Pennsylvania was struck and killed Thursday morning by a hit-and-run driver, officials said.

7-year-old boy killed at Pennsylvania school bus stop by hit-and-run driver: Police
