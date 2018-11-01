5 children, 2 adults hit by car at school bus stop in Tampa, Florida

Police in Florida say five people have been hit by a car at a school bus stop

TAMPA, Florida (KTRK) --
Police in Florida say five children and two adults were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a school bus stop on Thursday.

Authorities say two children were seriously injured in the crash in Tampa. The other five victims suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say a silver Ford Escort was traveling eastbound when the car struck the victims at the bus stop.

Witnesses told officers that the car was driving fast when the incident occurred, but authorities say they are still investigating.

Police say the driver, Brian Darnell West, is in custody and the crash is under investigation.

Children Victims:
Alexandra Torres-Banegas, 6
Allinson Galindo, 6
Perla Galindo, 12
Sandy Quintana, 9
Enrique Antonio Tobias Patino, 6

Adult Victims:
Yanely Jurado, 31
Laura Patino Chavez, 32


The crash comes after three young siblings in the rural Indiana community of Rochester were hit and killed by a pickup truck on Tuesday as they crossed a two-lane highway to get to their school bus. Another child was critically injured in the incident. The driver of the truck was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of disregarding a stop sign and causing injury.

RELATED: Twin boys and sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Indiana

On Wednesday, a 9-year-old boy was killed in Mississippi as he crossed a highway to catch a school bus. The driver who struck the child was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

RELATED: 9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
