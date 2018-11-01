9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi

9-year-old killed while waiting for school bus

MARIETTA, Mississippi (KTRK) --
An elementary school student died after a truck hit him while he was trying to board a school bus.

Officials say 9-year-old Dalen Thomas was walking across a highway in northeast Mississippi when he was hit by the pickup at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
RELATED: Twin boys and sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Indiana
Three siblings were struck and killed and another child was injured at a school bus stop in Indiana Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.



An ambulance took Thomas to a nearby medical center. He was then airlifted to a children's hospital in Memphis, Tennessee where he died.

Officials say 22-year-old Hunter Newman was the driver of the truck. He's been charged with aggravated assault. His bond is set at $10,000.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team.

SCHOOL BUS SAFETY: A look at Texas rules
Texas school bus safety rules after Indiana tragedy.

