5 Houston police officers shot, 2 suspects killed

Several Houston police officers have been shot, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Five Houston police officers have been shot in southeast Houston. The officers were reportedly serving a narcotics warrant.

Details are coming in to Eyewitness News, but we are learning two suspects are dead at the scene.


Houston Police confirmed five officers were hit. Life Flight was called to the scene. All the officers have been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and Ben Taub Hospital.


The incident happened late Monday afternoon in the 7800 block of Harding in southeast Houston. Harris County Sheriff's deputies and ATF agents are assisting at the scene.

Houston Police Union President Joe Gamaldi confirmed five officers were hit.



