5 Houston police officers shot, 2 suspects killed

At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

Suspect in the HPD shooting is down. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019

HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

Five Houston police officers have been shot in southeast Houston. The officers were reportedly serving a narcotics warrant.Details are coming in to Eyewitness News, but we are learning two suspects are dead at the scene.Houston Police confirmed five officers were hit. Life Flight was called to the scene. All the officers have been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and Ben Taub Hospital.The incident happened late Monday afternoon in the 7800 block of Harding in southeast Houston. Harris County Sheriff's deputies and ATF agents are assisting at the scene.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation.