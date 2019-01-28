5 Houston police officers shot, 2 suspects killed

Details are coming in to Eyewitness News, but we are learning two suspects are dead at the scene.
We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 28, 2019
Houston Police confirmed five officers were hit. Life Flight was called to the scene. All the officers have been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and Ben Taub Hospital.
At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019
We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital. One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can.— Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 28, 2019
Please keep all the officers in your prayers!
Just been notified that three (3) of HPD officers have been shot. I am waiting to get a status report. I am asking for your prayers for them. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019
Suspect in the HPD shooting is down. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019
The incident happened late Monday afternoon in the 7800 block of Harding in southeast Houston. Harris County Sheriff's deputies and ATF agents are assisting at the scene.
HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019
