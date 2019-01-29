HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Four Houston police officers were shot and another suffered a knee injury in southeast Houston while they were serving a narcotics warrant.
Life Flight was called to the scene. All the officers have been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Two of the officers, ages 54 and 40, underwent surgery. They are in critical condition. Both were reportedly shot in the neck.
WHAT WE KNOW: Details on the injured officers
The other three injured officers are listed as stable. One of those officers is expected to be discharged from the hospital. None of the officers' names have been released.
3 of our officers are currently stable, 2 are still critical please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.— Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 29, 2019
Please no names on social media at this time.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says narcotics officers, with patrol officers on the scene to provide support, announced themselves at the suspects' home in the 7800 block of Harding at about 4:15 p.m. Monday. Immediately, officers were under fire from one or two suspects inside the home.
Houston police confirmed two suspects were killed in the exchange of gunfire.
TIMELINE: 4 officers shot serving narcotics warrant
This is it. The house where 5 officers were injured: 4 were shot. You can see bullet holes next to door. Two suspects taken down. Police were here serving a drug warrant. Chief @ArtAcevedo says neighbors tipped them off drugs were being sold here. #abc13 https://t.co/vRdrdjRUfq… pic.twitter.com/X8dZgRoC7J— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 29, 2019
Police said a tip from a neighbor that the suspects were dealing drugs, including black tar heroin, led officers to the house.
Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooting highlights the "service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe."
Statement On Houston Police Shooting: https://t.co/PYc4qmVDeN pic.twitter.com/EC3jIrAxX3— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) January 29, 2019