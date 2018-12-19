5 bar employees arrested for serving 19-year-old who caused crash that killed a young mom

Five arrested for serving man involved in fatal car accident.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Five bar employees were arrested and charged after a 19-year-old was allegedly served alcohol at a bar before causing a deadly crash.

Investigators with TABC and the Harris County District Attorney's Office led the investigation into the South Houston bar.

Authorities arrested four servers and one manager who are all employees at the Fontera Events Venue in the 12000 block of Houston Boulevard.

The employees are all charged with various Class A misdemeanor liquor violations.

Names of the bar employees charged:

  • Jaquin Gonzalez, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

  • Jazely Marie Barrera, 21, charged with sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor

  • Mildred "Milly" Garcia, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

  • Anna Evelyn Lula, 19, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

  • Gustavo Tejada-Garcia, 28, charged with possession of an unauthorized beverage-retailer


A young mother was killed after Erick Hernandez, the teen accused of driving drunk, crashed into her vehicle Monday morning.

Authorities said 23-year-old Taylor Phillips was driving an SUV with her mother and 1-year-old son inside when Hernandez crossed three lanes of traffic and slammed into Phillips head-on.

Court records say Hernandez admitted to drinking, and investigators recovered a fake identification card from his vehicle.
RELATED: 19-year-old allegedly had 12 drinks in 6 hours before crash that killed young mom

Surveillance video from a nearby auto repair shop shows the deadly wreck.

Hernandez is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

RELATED: 2 bartenders arrested for serving Galveston fatal crash suspect while she showed signs of intoxication

ABC13's Nick Natario reports from Galveston where police have made two arrests after a crash that killed a bicyclist.

