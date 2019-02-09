4-year-old girl dies after falling out window: police

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from Mott Haven.

Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York --
A four-year-old girl has died after falling out of a window in NYC, police report.

The girl fell from the fourth floor window shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday. She fell in the back of the building and landed in a parking lot.

Sources say the child's mother was taking a nap. There was an adult watching the child at the time, but the little girl reportedly climbed and went through the top portion of the window.

She was transported to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"I feel for this family and I don't even know who it is. It might be my neighbors, I don't know. I pray for them," said Ana Roman.

It is unclear whether the window had window guards, or if that would have prevented it, since they likely would not have covered the top half of the window.

Police do not suspect any criminality.

The name of the child has not yet been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child out windowMott HavenNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom and son survive crash with suspected speed racer
Meet the Uber driver behind the 'wildest party ride'
Vince Young claims he's not guilty after DWI arrest
HPD officer crashes into wall on 610 West Loop
Police searching for shooter near NW Houston apartments
'Captain Marvel' gets throwback website poking fun at '90s
Kellyanne Conway claims woman assaulted her at eatery
Man fatally shot in the head at SW Houston home
Show More
Gory scene found at apartment of scholar's accused killer
Lawsuit alleges student beaten with belt at school
Train strikes and kills pedestrian in Houston's East End
Inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape from jail
Mumps outbreak confirmed at ICE detention facility
More News