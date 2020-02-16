4-year-old injured after accidentally being shot by 5-year-old, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old child has been transported to the hospital after an accidental shooting, police said.Houston police responded to reports of the shooting in the 4700 block of Carmen Street around 10:00 a.m.Officials told ABC13 the 4-year-old was shot by a 5-year-old child. A man was taken in to custody after the incident.The child was transported to Memorial Hermann Children's Hospital with minor injuries.