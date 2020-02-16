4-year-old injured after accidentally being shot by 5-year-old, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old child has been transported to the hospital after an accidental shooting, police said.

Houston police responded to reports of the shooting in the 4700 block of Carmen Street around 10:00 a.m.

Officials told ABC13 the 4-year-old was shot by a 5-year-old child. A man was taken in to custody after the incident.

The child was transported to Memorial Hermann Children's Hospital with minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild injuredaccidental shootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old boy found after being taken with stolen vehicle
Surprise! J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are married!
Former teacher accused of touching student appears in court
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
Fog will be slow to clear, then some sun by Sunday afternoon
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Video shows deputy punch teen after violent takedown at hospital
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Teenage double amputee practices with Houston Roughnecks
Why Houston was picked to host the XFL Championship Game
Senior Showcase hosted by the Texans spotlights area athletes
More TOP STORIES News