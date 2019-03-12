4 killed in Texas plane crash, including 2 from Huffman

EMBED <>More Videos

Severe weather is to blame for deadly plane crash involving a family from Huffman.

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Three victims killed in a deadly plane crash in Harrison County in east Texas have now been identified as a family from Huffman.

The small Cessna plane was flying from Dallas to New Orleans Saturday night when it flew into severe weather.

Troopers rushed to the scene of a crash in a wooded area just south of the city of Hallsville.

The pilot, William Kendrick, 51; wife Rebecca Kendrick, 47; daughter Kaycee Kendrick, 27; and her boyfriend Coty Ray Shrum, 25, all died in the crash.

The NTSB is investigating the crash and will release a report in the coming weeks.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
huffmantexas newsplane crash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman steals $800,000 from small business over 5 years
Rodeo thrill ride leaves riders 17 stories in the air
Cow causes commotion in stands at RodeoHouston
Police release video of gas station murder suspects
Eyes on US carriers after recent midair incidents
MMA star Conor McGregor charged with stealing fan's phone
Did labor 'fire'-wall keep DNC from Houston?
Show More
Coast Guard rescues 58-year-old after signs of heart attack
Mutton Bustin': The cutest part of RodeoHouston
Houston Texans lose Tyrann Mathieu to Kansas City Chiefs
NASA pushing #Moon2Mars initiative
WHERE'S AARON? Conroe teen missing now for 11 days
More TOP STORIES News