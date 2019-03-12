4 killed in Texas plane crash, including 2 from Huffman

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Three victims killed in a deadly plane crash in Harrison County in east Texas have now been identified as a family from Huffman.The small Cessna plane was flying from Dallas to New Orleans Saturday night when it flew into severe weather.Troopers rushed to the scene of a crash in a wooded area just south of the city of Hallsville.The pilot, William Kendrick, 51; wife Rebecca Kendrick, 47; daughter Kaycee Kendrick, 27; and her boyfriend Coty Ray Shrum, 25, all died in the crash.The NTSB is investigating the crash and will release a report in the coming weeks.