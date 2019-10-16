Latest Houston teen shooting becomes fourth incident within 6 days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old recovering from a gunshot wound is the fourth shooting incident targeting teens in Houston within the past six days.Police say the teen was shot in the leg around 10 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston.According to authorities, they are not sure if the teen was robbed or if there was a fight in the parking lot but the teen is expected to survive.Last Thursday, a 13-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder at an apartment complex on Glenmont. Police say that the victim had run away from home and was reported missing.On Saturday, two teenage girls were hit by gunfire inside their apartment on Selinsky. According to police, the shooter, who was outside the building, was involved in a fight with someone else. The girls are both expected to recover.