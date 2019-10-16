Latest Houston teen shooting becomes fourth incident within 6 days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old recovering from a gunshot wound is the fourth shooting incident targeting teens in Houston within the past six days.

Police say the teen was shot in the leg around 10 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

According to authorities, they are not sure if the teen was robbed or if there was a fight in the parking lot but the teen is expected to survive.

Last Thursday, a 13-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder at an apartment complex on Glenmont. Police say that the victim had run away from home and was reported missing.

RELATED: 2 teen girls shot after fight breaks out in apartment complex in SE Houston

On Saturday, two teenage girls were hit by gunfire inside their apartment on Selinsky. According to police, the shooter, who was outside the building, was involved in a fight with someone else. The girls are both expected to recover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingteen shotinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad murdered by intruders while inside home with family
Masked man fired gun during attempted robbery at Walmart: Deputies
Fall returns! Get ready for a 20-degree temperature drop
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
ABC13's Morning News
Why possible Game 4 rainout could benefit the Astros
FREE DONUTS: Astros offering yummy treat at Shipley's today
Show More
Utility pole moved from center of sidewalk after resident turns to Ted
Astros star gives fans a look at his 5-story Houston home
Man hit by lightning in Spring reunites with his rescuers
Teacher wears 'Columbus was a murderer' sweatshirt at school
Wisconsin 2nd-grader caught vaping at elementary school
More TOP STORIES News