4 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion after grain silo catches fire in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Four firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion after a grain silo in Channelview caught fire.The fire started around 9 p.m Sunday, where flames could be seen near the top of the seven-story silo burning for several hours in the 16100 block of Peninsula Street.It was a challenge for firefighters who had to get to the top with their gear through the heavy smoke.At one point, firefighters called mayday because it appeared one of the firefighters was lost, but he was found and is OK.Crews from several other fire departments in the area came out to help. They also used a fire boat in the Houston Ship Channel to pump water onto the silo.The Fire Marshal's Office said three of the four firefighters who needed treatment were released, while the fourth one is being treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital.