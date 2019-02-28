4 dead, including 2 children in apparent murder-suicide

From left: Giovanni Lee, Gianna Lee and Jacquelon Gaskin.

Four people, including two children, were found dead inside a home in Joliet Wednesday night in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.Police said shots were fired inside of a home just after 10 p.m.When Joliet police officers entered the home, they said they located a man, woman and two young children deceased inside on the second floor. Police said it appears at this time to be a murder-suicide.A family member identified the four killed as 28-year-old Jacquelon Gaskin, her two children, 6-year-old Gianna Lee and 1-year-old Giovanni Lee, and the children's father, Brandyn Lee.Neighbors said they heard a woman screaming from outside the home when she found the family members dead and called police.Police said there is no danger to the public. The case is still under investigation.