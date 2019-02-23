3rd suspect arrested in 10-month-old's shooting death

A third man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 10-month old boy in southwest Houston.Messiah Marshall was shot and killed on June 14, 2018 outside of the Nob Hill Apartments while he was in his father's arms.LaAnthony Carson was arrested Friday and charged with capital murder. He is the third man to be charged in this case.Kravon Human, 20, and Jared Balogun, 24, were both arrested in June and charged with capital murder.The baby boy's father told police he was outside with Messiah in his arms when three men approached him shooting.