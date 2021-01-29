3rd person from Houston area arrested in US Capitol riot, FBI says

According to the bureau's Houston field office, Wilmar Montano Alvarado was arrested in relation to the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, where rioters clashed with police officers. Five people, including a U.S. Capitol police officer, died.
Federal court records show Alvarado was charged with five counts, including violent entry or disorderly conduct; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; and obstruction of an official proceeding.
Two other men - Joshua Lollar, 39, of Spring, and former Houston police officer Tam Pham, 48 - are the two others from the area charged in connection with the insurrection that happened during the first attempt to certify President Biden's electoral win.
