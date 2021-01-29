3rd person from Houston area arrested in US Capitol riot, FBI says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9494267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New arrests were made and federal charges were filed following the storming of the Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters.

It turns out security closures from the inauguration kept a former officer charged in the Capitol riot behind bars longer than expected.

Press play to learn what happened at Lollar's first court proceedings on Friday, Jan. 15.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who the FBI identified as the third Houston-area resident arrested in the U.S. Capitol riot is slated to appear in court this afternoon.According to the bureau's Houston field office, Wilmar Montano Alvarado was arrested in relation to the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, where rioters clashed with police officers. Five people, including a U.S. Capitol police officer, died.Federal court records show Alvarado was charged with five counts, including violent entry or disorderly conduct; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; and obstruction of an official proceeding.Two other men - Joshua Lollar, 39, of Spring, and former Houston police officer Tam Pham, 48 - are the two others from the area charged in connection with the insurrection that happened during the first attempt to certify President Biden's electoral win.