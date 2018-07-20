HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --On Friday, the medical examiner is expected to determine the exact cause of death of a 3-year-old boy who died after being left behind in a hot day care van after a field trip.
The child has been identified as Raymond Pryer.
Authorities say he was on the trip with 28 other students from the Discovering Me Academy on Thursday. The bus returned to the day care in the 8000 block of Antoine around 2:30 p.m.
According to the day care, Pryer was accounted for at that time.
The Precinct 1 Constable's Office says the child was found unresponsive in the van around 7 p.m., when his father arrived to pick him up.
"The next thing I know, a few hours later the dad and the owner came out and was crying," said Kenneth Brooks, an eyewitness. "When EMS had him, he was just limp, you know. Right there, I knew the kid was gone. It's a sad day."
Two people, the driver and a chaperone, were detained for questioning. An investigation is underway into the tragic oversight.
Deputy constables said it appeared Pryer was left in the vehicle for at least four hours. Temperatures inside reached at least 113 degrees, Constable Alan Rosen said.
When EMS workers arrived, they began to work on the child. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
"It seems to me this was just gross negligence," Rosen said. "It's just tragic."
Rosen says the death was completely avoidable, and vowed to get "all the answers" for the family about how the tragedy occurred.
"I can't fathom being a father and losing a child like this, and so our prayers and thoughts are with this family," said Rosen.
According to records, the day care was cited for several violations involving their van in 2015. One violation included not having an electronic child safety alarm, which is used to notify a driver that a child was left in the vehicle.
The day care was also cited for not reporting a wreck involving the van in a timely manner, and for a driver not knowing the number of children in her group.
A sign on the door says the day care has been closed until further notice. At this time, no charges have been filed.
Texas ranks No. 1 for child hot car deaths in the US
