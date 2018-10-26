3-year-old accidentally shoots and kills himself with father's gun

LOGANSPORT, Illinois (KTRK) --
A 3-year-old boy has died after he accidentally shot and killed himself.

Logansport police say the boy's dad was helping a friend install flooring yesterday and the child was left with a woman while they went to the store.

Police say that's when the boy found the gun and accidentally shot himself.

The toddler then died at the hospital.

The woman says that she had no idea there was a gun in the home.
