Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity

EMBED </>More Videos

Earl Kimrey makes a court appearance Monday in the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

An autopsy revealed 3-year-old Mariah Woods, who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert and search, died from chloroform toxicity.

Previous police reports suggested Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, who has been charged with her murder, used chloroform, - a liquid used as a general anesthetic - to kill Mariah before dumping her body in Pender County's Shelter Creek.

Kimrey was Wood's mother's boyfriend at the time of her death.

The autopsy also detailed traumatic head injuries Mariah sustained.

Mariah was last seen in bed by her mother around 11 p.m. on November 26. Her disappearance prompted an Amber Alert on November 27 that gained national attention.

In addition to murder, records show Kimrey was also charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury/death.

Earl Kimrey makes court appearance
The District Attorney announced Earl Kimrey will be tried for capital murder in the Mariah Woods case.


Kimrey was initially being held on several other charges including concealing an unattended death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertchild deathu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News