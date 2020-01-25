3-year-old killed when car rolls back and hits her in driveway, sheriff says

Heartbreaking update: the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. It appears a parent arrived home, began unloading the car, inadvertently left the vehicle in neutral. Vehicle rolled back striking 3-yr-old daughter. Our prayers go out to this family. #HouNews https://t.co/tbsvY28AtY — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 25, 2020

A 3-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle in her home's driveway in the Cypress area, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Saturday morning.The sheriff tweeted shortly before 11 a.m. that deputies responded to a crash in the 18300 block of East Laura Shore.Preliminary information was that a resident was backing out of the driveway and hit the child.However, the sheriff later provided an update that a parent who had just arrived home was unloading the car and inadvertently left the vehicle in neutral.The car then rolled back, hitting the 3-year-old.She died at the hospital.