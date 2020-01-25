3-year-old killed when car rolls back and hits her in driveway, sheriff says

A 3-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle in her home's driveway in the Cypress area, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Saturday morning.

The sheriff tweeted shortly before 11 a.m. that deputies responded to a crash in the 18300 block of East Laura Shore.

Preliminary information was that a resident was backing out of the driveway and hit the child.

However, the sheriff later provided an update that a parent who had just arrived home was unloading the car and inadvertently left the vehicle in neutral.

The car then rolled back, hitting the 3-year-old.

She died at the hospital.

