3-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself: Sheriff

Update: the 3-yr-old has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Sad outcome, May he Rest In Peace. Scene investigation is on-going to determine circumstances surrounding the shooting. Two adults and several children were in the home. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 1, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3745772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TIMELINE: Houston-area children that accidentally shot themselves

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he accidentally shot himself inside a home in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at 6414 Skyview Dr., near Highway 290 and Beltway 8.The 3-year-old, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. According to a tweet sent by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were two adults and several of the child's siblings inside the home at the time of the incident.It's unclear how the child got a hold of the gun, but Gonzalez says the investigation remains ongoing.