3-year-old and 9-year-old flown by Life Flight after crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10

A 3-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were flown to the hospital by Life Flight after a 5-vehicle crash, which included an 18-wheeler, in west Harris County.It happened Tuesday around 7 a.m. on I-10 westbound at Greenhouse Road. The freeway was shut down for hours but reopened around 11:45 a.m.According to Lynn Nguyen, Chief of Vehicular Crimes, a white truck stopped in a moving lane of traffic because a water bottle was stuck underneath the driver's brake and gas pedals. The driver put on his hazard lights as he tried to remove the bottle.A second and third car were both able to stop and did not hit him. However, a fourth vehicle, a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck, couldn't stop in time and crashed into them.An 18-wheeler that was unable to avoid the wreck also hit the Dodge truck, causing it to spin. The 3-year-old and 9-year-old were riding in the Dodge pickup.Both children were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where they remain in critical condition. The 3-year-old has a brain hemorrhage and the 9-year-old has a skull fracture.The drivers are okay. They have not shown signs of intoxication, according to authorities.An investigation will determine if the driver of the silver truck was speeding.Officials did see a car seat, but they don't know if either of the children were restrained.Charges are possible, pending the outcome of the investigation.