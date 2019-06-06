3 Texas children killed in crash when driver tries to avoid jackknifed 18-wheeler on wet roads

GIDDINGS, Texas (KTRK) -- Three children were killed in a crash after the vehicle they were in tried to avoid hitting a jackknifed 18-wheeler near Giddings, Texas, about 30 minutes east of Austin.Two other children and an adult are in critical condition.According to DPS, all the victims were in a car on Highway 77 Wednesday afternoon, when the driver tried to avoid the 18-wheeler, but ended up crashing into another semi.Troopers say the roads were wet at the time, but it's not clear if weather was a factor.There's no word whether the children and the adult in the car were all part of the same family.The survivors were taken to a hospital in Austin.