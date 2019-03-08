3 teens charged in connection with man found shot to death in ditch

EMBED <>More Videos

A juvenile is among the three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Tristan Maddux in Porter.

Three teens are in custody, connected with killing and then dumping the body of an 18-year-old man into a drainage ditch.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an investigation in the death of Tristan Maddux led to the arrest of Isaiah Parker, 18; Jorge Ramirez, 17; and a juvenile. Parker was arrested in The Colony, and is currently awaiting extradition to the Montgomery County, authorities say.

Ramirez was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he has an ICE hold on him.

The juvenile was also charged with murder.

Maddux's body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday morning in a drainage ditch in the 18800 block of Hill Road in Porter.

According to authorities, Maddux had been reported missing out of the Kingwood area on Saturday.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
porterkingwoodmurderinvestigationmissing teenager
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Men slug it out at RodeoHouston before concert
Fire cadets claim Houston mayor discriminating against them
Young boy saves friend from suicide using Snapchat
HPD officer under review after deadly raid files for retirement
Teacher tells boy to remove ash on Ash Wednesday
Ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort sentenced to prison
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Show More
HISD student stabbed in the head, suspect remains on the loose
Woman robbed at gunpoint while holding her child
Bicyclist struck and killed by school bus in the Heights
H-TOWN HOOPS: 3 teams take center stage at state tourney
Pothole-filled road yet to be fixed as drivers plead with city
More TOP STORIES News