Missing 18-year-old from Kingwood found shot to death in ditch in Porter

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing 18-year-old from Kingwood was found shot to death in a drainage ditch in Porter, Texas, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.Deputies say that at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday they received a call about a man's body in a drainage ditch on Hill Road in Porter.When authorities arrived, they discovered that the 18-year-old, identified as Tristan Maddux, had apparently been shot, then left in the ditch.Maddux had been reported missing from the Kingwood area on Saturday.If you have any information about his disappearance or death, you're urged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Homicide/Violent Crimes at 936-760-5876, and use case number 19A072836.You can also call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers number at 1-800-392-STOP (7868).