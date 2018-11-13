ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTRK) --Three people are in critical condition after they were shot at the Ben E. Keith warehouse in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Authorities said 30-year-old Waid Melton entered the warehouse around 6:15 p.m. Monday and started shooting. There were about 20 people inside at the time.
It took the SWAT team several hours before they found Melton at 2 a.m.
Investigators with the Albuquerque Police Department said Melton was an employee at Ben E. Keith.
A possible motive for the shootings also was unclear.
In August, two people were shot and killed at the Ben E. Keith in Missouri City.
Kristine Peralez was accused of shooting her co-workers, Francisco Reyes and Fedencio Janas.
Peralez was killed during a confrontation with officers.
The victims' families filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming Ben E. Keith had a history of workplace violence.