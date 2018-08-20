NEW INFO: woman shooter was a worker at Ben E. Keith. 2 ppl she allegedly shot were also current workers at the massive food distribution center. #abc13 https://t.co/e9xo3cUZKh pic.twitter.com/jZKZMqUucO — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 20, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4006966" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Autorities say the suspect, who was an employee, killed a manager and wounded another worker.

#BREAKING: police surround business park/warehouse in #MissouriCity. Reports of shots fired. I’m told police chief arriving shortly to update media. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/RbCyoTgZOc — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 20, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4007087" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> First radio calls from the workplace shooting in Missouri City.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4006588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Employees coming to work after an active shooting are being turned away.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4006247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities give update on shooting in Missouri City.

A woman is dead after she opened fire at a food distribution plant, killing a manager and wounding another worker in Missouri City, police say.This happened at the Ben E. Keith Foods building on Cravens Road near Gessner.Officials say Kristine Peralez, who was also an employee, walked into the warehouse area of the center and started firing just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. About 20 workers were inside at the time.Fedencio Janas, who was shot in the leg, was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital.The second victim, manager Francisco Reyes, was shot multiple times. Reyes died at the scene.Police say Peralez was already outside when they arrived. They got into a shootout with her by the truck loading docks, but it's not clear if she was shot once by officers or if it was self-inflicted.She was shot in the upper part of her body and died as a result of her injury.Workers were being turned away from the area as officials searched the complex.Employees tell Eyewitness News they received an email and message alert telling them to stay away from the distribution center because of an active shooter.The first radio calls started to come in around 2:20 a.m. as the shooting unfolded."There is a white car in the parking lot next to a red car, supposedly suspect is armed, suspect is laying down in front of a car. Unknown if she has been hit, officers have been fired at," the calls said.Some of the workers who were turned away are truck drivers who leave their 18-wheelers at the facility overnight and make their deliveries in the morning.About 100 officers from four different law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting. They are interviewing workers who were at the scene.Officials say Peralez posted about the shooting on social media. Police are looking at her online profiles to try to figure out a motive.The Ben E. Keith corporate office in Fort Worth says it will not be issuing a statement at this time. It is one of the largest employers in Missouri City.No officers were injured.